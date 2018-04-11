Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,798,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 701.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,248,000 after buying an additional 925,982 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,129,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,092,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,578,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,493,000 after buying an additional 457,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wayne Shurts sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $460,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William W. Goetz sold 11,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $702,026.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,174 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sysco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Group set a $67.00 target price on Sysco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $74.00 target price on Sysco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sysco from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $31,236.84, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sysco has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $64.27.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 61.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

