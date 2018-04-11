Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 522.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,543,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,081,000 after buying an additional 4,653,780 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,615,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,299,000 after buying an additional 2,319,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1,837.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,117,000 after buying an additional 1,161,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,761,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,737,000 after buying an additional 1,091,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,576,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,214,000 after buying an additional 1,047,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $73.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31,455.72, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. SunTrust Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush cut SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

In related news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $255,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at $629,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 29,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $508,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

