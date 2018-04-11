MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CL King upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Northcoast Research set a $26.00 price objective on MarineMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE HZO opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. MarineMax had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paulee C. Day sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at $716,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 231,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $1,566,400 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MarineMax by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc is a recreational boat and yacht dealer in the United States. Through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas, the Company sold new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, as of September 30, 2016.

