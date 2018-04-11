MarineMax Inc (HZO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research set a $26.00 price target on MarineMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded MarineMax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, CL King raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.37, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.75 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 231,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $1,566,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $182,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc is a recreational boat and yacht dealer in the United States. Through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas, the Company sold new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, as of September 30, 2016.

