Mark A. Herpich Sells 1,200 Shares of Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Stock

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) CFO Mark A. Herpich sold 1,200 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $34,944.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark A. Herpich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 9th, Mark A. Herpich sold 3,825 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $110,542.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.38, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Separately, TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 571.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 49,972 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 90,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company accepts various deposits comprising non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

