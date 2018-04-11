Markel Co. (MKL) Insider Alan I. Kirshner Sells 100 Shares

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.02, for a total transaction of $114,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Markel stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,155.00. 16,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,049. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $936.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,194.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,969.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by ($1.91). Markel had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 36.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,025,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,435,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $55,990,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Markel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,497,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. William Blair raised shares of Markel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,253.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Markel to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,184.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/markel-co-mkl-insider-alan-i-kirshner-sells-100-shares-updated.html.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.