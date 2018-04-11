Markel (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded to Outperform by William Blair

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q1 2018 earnings at $10.27 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $12.09 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $40.00 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $10.40 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $8.84 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $9.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $12.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $41.00 EPS.

MKL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Markel to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,184.25.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $1.67 on Monday, reaching $1,155.00. 16,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,049. Markel has a 12-month low of $936.95 and a 12-month high of $1,194.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15,969.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by ($1.91). Markel had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Markel will post 36.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.33, for a total transaction of $233,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,092,642.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.02, for a total value of $318,006.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,313.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $2,012,582 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $55,990,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 133,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 20,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

