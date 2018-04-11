MarketAxess’ (MKTX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill restated their hold rating on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a research report released on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS cut shares of MarketAxess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.50.

MarketAxess stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.85. 308,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,819.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 0.57. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $229.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $99.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $1,177,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,457.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total transaction of $558,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,125 shares of company stock worth $10,849,545. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,104,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,279,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,137,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,459,000 after purchasing an additional 292,437 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 988,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 883,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 468,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using its trading technology. Institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are users of trading platform, accessing global liquidity in the United States corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities.

