Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Marlin Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of MRLN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. 25,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.73, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.85. Marlin Business Services has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.22%. research analysts forecast that Marlin Business Services will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marlin Business Services news, General Counsel Edward Ralph Jr. Dietz sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $27,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRLN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a provider of credit products and services to small businesses. The Company provides products and services to its customers, which include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment, working capital loans, and insurance products.

