Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $377,501.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $183,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,128 shares of company stock worth $748,368 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $129.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $98.17 and a 1 year high of $154.14. The stock has a market cap of $3,454.53, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $481.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.36 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

