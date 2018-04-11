Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.27

News headlines about Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marrone Bio Innovations earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.4030913759286 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.55 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.18.

In other news, insider Ardsley Advisory Partners bought 6,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

