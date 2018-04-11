Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,967,000 after buying an additional 2,460,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,706,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,069,000 after buying an additional 1,747,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,500,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,658,000 after buying an additional 1,212,799 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,328,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,221,000 after buying an additional 836,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,821,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,232,000 after buying an additional 760,213 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.19. 1,077,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $40,924.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $86.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 52,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $4,292,760.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Beshar sold 10,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $863,852.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,690,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,855 shares of company stock worth $12,395,268 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

