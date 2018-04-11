Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “Marsh & McLennan is well poised for growth on the back of significant investments and acquisitions made within its different operating units. These deals have enabled the company to enter new geographical regions, expand within the existing ones, foray into new businesses and develop new segments. It is expected to benefit from its strong capital management and expense control initiatives. Although the shares have underperformed the industry in a year’s time, its strong fundamentals are expected to drive the shares higher going forward. It has also seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings being revised upward in the last 60 days. Nevertheless, exposure to currency volatility due to high international presence raises concern. Its effective capital management via share buybacks and dividend payment is impressive.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.42. 431,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,389. The stock has a market cap of $40,924.44, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $86.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.27%.

In other news, insider Daniel S. Glaser sold 41,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,398,347.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,827,488.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $94,977.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $242,462.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,855 shares of company stock worth $12,395,268 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,558.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

