Marston's (LON:MARS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Marston's (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.98) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MARS. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.84) price target on shares of Marston's in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Marston's from GBX 110 ($1.55) to GBX 115 ($1.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Marston's from GBX 110 ($1.55) to GBX 115 ($1.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Marston's in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Marston's in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 120.91 ($1.71).

Shares of Marston's stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 100.70 ($1.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. Marston's has a 52 week low of GBX 99.85 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 147.70 ($2.09).

Marston's Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

