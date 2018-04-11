Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Raises Stake in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.0% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 111.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,236,000 after acquiring an additional 176,968 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $205.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,700.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $191.09 and a 52 week high of $244.32.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $911.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.30 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $630,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

