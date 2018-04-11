Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price

Media stories about Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marvell Technology Group earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.4574394166136 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,983,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,776,371. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $10,227.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. UBS started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.52.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,702 shares in the company, valued at $465,952.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,276. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

