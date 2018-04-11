Mary N. Dillon Sells 16,286 Shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 16,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.99, for a total value of $3,371,039.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,902,678.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ULTA opened at $221.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,622.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $187.96 and a 12-month high of $314.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $625.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Buckingham Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vetr raised Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.10.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

