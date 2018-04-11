Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Mastercard (MA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 993.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total value of $1,089,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $5,526,516.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,809,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,578 shares of company stock worth $7,482,061 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

MA stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.36. 2,779,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $111.01 and a 12-month high of $183.73. The company has a market capitalization of $179,092.75, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a return on equity of 83.57% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Mastercard (MA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/mastercard-ma-shares-bought-by-tower-research-capital-llc-trc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.