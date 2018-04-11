Match Group Inc (MTCH) Receives $39.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.61 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

In related news, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $451,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,739.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 141,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $5,362,250.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 721,437 shares of company stock valued at $28,580,747 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Match Group by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,649,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,665,000 after purchasing an additional 76,567 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Match Group by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,092 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Match Group by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,925 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Match Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 937,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,743,000 after purchasing an additional 236,331 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group (MTCH) traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.65. 2,567,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12,748.12, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. Match Group has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $46.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.86 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc, incorporated on February 13, 2009, is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in the Dating segment. The Dating segment consists of all of its dating businesses across the globe. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24, each designed to manage its users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection.

