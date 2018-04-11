Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$84.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Maxar Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of TSE MAXR traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$56.86. 42,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,286. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of C$55.13 and a 52-week high of C$86.67.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

