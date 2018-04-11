Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on XG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI) in a research note released on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of XG Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ XGTI opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. XG Technology has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in XG Technology in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of XG Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XG Technology by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 30,266 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/maxim-group-analysts-give-xg-technology-xgti-a-4-00-price-target-updated.html.

XG Technology Company Profile

xG Technology, Inc designs, develops, and delivers advanced wireless communications solutions worldwide. It offers electronic news gathering, wireless camera, portable microwave, and fixed point to point systems for the broadcasting market; wireless camera systems and mobile radios for the sports and entertainment market; and wireless video solutions, including manned and unmanned aerial and ground systems, mobile and handheld receive systems, and transmitters for the government/surveillance market.

Receive News & Ratings for XG Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XG Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.