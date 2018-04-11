Tunc Doluca Sells 29,000 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $1,690,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,571,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 31,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 31,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $1,895,960.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 54,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $3,216,780.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 971,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,560. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,989.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Macquarie cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 61,527.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 56,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $1,558,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $2,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

