McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY18 guidance to $4.85-4.95 EPS.

NYSE:MKC opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.25 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13,661.14, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.83%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $277,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,003.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,439.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Zions Bancorporation increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5,071.4% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $200,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $200,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/mccormick-company-incorporated-mkc-issues-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-09-eps-updated-updated.html.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.