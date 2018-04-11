McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm currently has a $116.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “McCormick has outperformed the industry in a year, backed by its focus on buyouts, innovations and efficient cost-saving initiatives. These factors helped the company sustain its stellar performance in first-quarter fiscal 2018, with the top and bottom lines improving year over year and beating estimates. While earnings gained from solid sales and cost savings, sales were driven by buyouts and strong growth in the segments. Notably, buyouts aided sales growth of 12%, and are likely to stay as a major driver. However, stiff competition in the food space may hurt profits. Also, the company is susceptible to high material costs, which are expected to rise in fiscal 2018. Nonetheless, these are likely to be cushioned by McCormick’s Comprehensive Continuous Improvement program, which has been boosting margins for quite some time. These factors, along with benefits from tax cuts are likely to drive McCormick in fiscal 2018.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $105.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13,821.09, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.25 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,439.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $277,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,003.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zions Bancorporation lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

