McDermott International Inc (MDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 price objective on McDermott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on McDermott International from $9.30 to $8.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

MDR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. 4,723,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,178,490. McDermott International has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,627.50, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. McDermott International had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $718.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that McDermott International will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDermott International in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in McDermott International by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McDermott International in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDermott International in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDermott International in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

