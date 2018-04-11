McDermott International (MDR) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDermott International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on McDermott International from $9.30 to $8.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 price objective on McDermott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.80 price objective (up previously from $7.30) on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

Shares of MDR opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. McDermott International has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $1,590.58, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.86.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.57 million. McDermott International had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that McDermott International will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,082,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 4th quarter valued at $12,626,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 4th quarter valued at $8,943,000. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 4th quarter valued at $8,287,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 4th quarter valued at $7,318,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

