McDermott International (MDR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “McDermott International's broad product portfolio, strong geographical footprint, good market position and its strong relationship with national oil companies provides a significant cushion against the downside risks inherent in its business. Despite the volatility in the commodity pricing environment, the company managed to comfortably beat the earnings expectations in the fourth quarter on the back of solid project execution. Further, McDermott's $6 billion impending merger deal with Chicago Bridge & Iron bode well as it will lead to a fully integrated onshore-offshore company, boosting its growth prospects and lead to cost efficiencies. Among other positives, McDermott's robust backlog reflects steady demand from the customers. Consequently, we think McDermott offers substantial upside potential from the current price levels and view it as a preferred energy equipment supplier to own now.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of McDermott International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of McDermott International from $9.30 to $8.30 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McDermott International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $8.80 target price (up previously from $7.30) on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDermott International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Shares of MDR opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,593.42, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. McDermott International has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $9.07.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. McDermott International had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that McDermott International will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of McDermott International by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDermott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

