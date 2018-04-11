Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 3,414 Shares of McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. McDonald's makes up 1.9% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,300,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,776,174,000 after acquiring an additional 906,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,606,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,363,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,288,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,413,646,000 after acquiring an additional 606,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,058,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,846,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,835,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,812,747,000 after acquiring an additional 360,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs set a $180.00 price target on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald's from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.40.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.34. 2,711,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,818,395. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $130.57 and a 12-month high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $128,096.90, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. McDonald's’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at $238,414.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

