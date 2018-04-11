McDonald's Co. (MCD) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 3,951.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,422,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $677,339,000 after buying an additional 4,313,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 72.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,371,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,282,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 69.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,558,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,157,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,669 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,820,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,111 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,606,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,363,515,000 after buying an additional 1,586,761 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $163.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,966. The stock has a market cap of $128,096.90, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $130.57 and a 12-month high of $178.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. SunTrust Banks set a $187.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nomura set a $190.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “McDonald's Co. (MCD) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/mcdonalds-co-mcd-stake-raised-by-pinnacle-financial-partners-inc-updated.html.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.