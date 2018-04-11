Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MDC (MDC) Share Price

News articles about MDC (NYSE:MDC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MDC earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the construction company an impact score of 44.65539741766 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDC. ValuEngine raised shares of MDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS raised shares of MDC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of MDC in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

NYSE:MDC opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. MDC has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,616.35, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

MDC (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). MDC had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $704.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. MDC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that MDC will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other MDC news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $138,576.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $70,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

