Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Position Boosted by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zoetis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.94.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $39,727.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $52.53 and a 1 year high of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Zoetis had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

In other news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 37,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $3,034,442.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $625,413.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,923.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,952 shares of company stock worth $9,219,843. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

