Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVNTA. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures stock remained flat at $$53.42 during trading on Wednesday. Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $14.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $14.27. Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5,360.87%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. analysts forecast that Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

About Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures

Liberty Interactive Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), Backcountry.com, Inc (Backcountry), Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding), CommerceHub and Evite, Inc (Evite) and its equity affiliates Expedia, Inc (Expedia), HSN, Inc (HSN), FTD Companies, Inc (FTD), Interval Leisure Group, Inc (Interval Leisure Group) and LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree).

