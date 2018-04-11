Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 24.2% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 24,990 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Vanessa E. Maskal sold 8,475 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Cantwell bought 10,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.42 per share, with a total value of $264,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,834.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,075 shares of company stock worth $293,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGS opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,639.20, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.27. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 87.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/meadow-creek-investment-management-llc-purchases-1708-shares-of-bg-foods-inc-bgs-updated-updated.html.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.