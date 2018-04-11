Mears Group (MER) PT Lowered to GBX 385

Mears Group (LON:MER) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Investec from GBX 460 ($6.50) to GBX 385 ($5.44) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MER. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.77) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mears Group from GBX 525 ($7.42) to GBX 480 ($6.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of Mears Group stock remained flat at $GBX 340 ($4.81) on Tuesday. 22,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,226. Mears Group has a twelve month low of GBX 357.50 ($5.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.50 ($7.54).

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

