Medallion Financial (MFIN) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

Media headlines about Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Medallion Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.2753470079866 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 38.01 and a quick ratio of 38.01.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 1.41%. sell-side analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallion Financial news, insider Donald S. Poulton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $35,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is engaged in originating, acquiring and servicing loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The Company operates in lending and investing operations segment.

