Medical Facilities Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (DR)

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE DR opened at C$13.50 on Wednesday. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of C$11.14 and a 52 week high of C$18.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Medical Facilities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Medical Facilities from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.85.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals perform scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other procedures, including primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery center provides surgical specialties, including orthopedics, pain management, gynecology, gastroenterology, and cosmetic surgery.

