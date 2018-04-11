MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading Up 37.1% This Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. MedicCoin has a market cap of $5.52 million and $4,230.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002952 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00819409 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014482 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00172381 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00061344 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin’s total supply is 173,563,303 coins and its circulating supply is 159,948,453 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to purchase MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.