MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). MediciNova reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediciNova.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

MediciNova stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $12.71. 289,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,978. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 63.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 25,118 shares during the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction.

