MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded MEG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight Capital raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. GMP Securities raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.00.

MEG stock traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.59. 1,481,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,956. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.28 and a 1-year high of C$7.27.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MEG Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of C$755.00 million for the quarter.

In other MEG Energy news, insider Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 21,782,705 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total transaction of C$105,646,119.25.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp (MEG) is a Canada-based oil sands company. It is focused on sustainable in situ oil sands development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is engaged in developing enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction methods.

