Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $20.23 Million Position in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 340,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,228,000. Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF comprises 1.2% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 7.19% of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 6,358.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPH traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,474. Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

