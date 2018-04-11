Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys Shares of 622,861 Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 622,861 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,703,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 1.81% of Caesarstone at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 53.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 11,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Caesarstone to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesarstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Caesarstone stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 198,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,446. The company has a market capitalization of $683.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $148.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

