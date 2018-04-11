709,288 Shares in Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 709,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,173,000. Tower Semiconductor comprises 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.72% of Tower Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,796,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 34,024 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 34,056 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSEM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,656.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $36.69.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.10 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

