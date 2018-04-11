Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires New Position in Ishares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Ishares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,013,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,551,000. Ishares MSCI India ETF comprises 2.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glovista Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ishares MSCI India ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 894,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 305,707 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ishares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ishares MSCI India ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ishares MSCI India ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ishares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000.

Ishares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.77. 4,692,944 shares of the stock traded hands. Ishares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

