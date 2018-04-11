Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $61.18 Million Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,315,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,181,000. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd comprises 3.6% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.43% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 51,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 133,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,750,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,645,175. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a $0.0886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

