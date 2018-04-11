Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,763,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3,559.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 214,296,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,440,017 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $100,959,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,191,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,464,000 after purchasing an additional 391,569 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 732,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,921,000 after purchasing an additional 318,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,850,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,953,000 after purchasing an additional 301,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.41 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of CHKP traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.76. 1,135,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,370.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $95.03 and a twelve month high of $119.20.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis.

