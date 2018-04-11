iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Increased by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,744 shares during the period. iShares accounts for approximately 5.5% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co owned approximately 0.23% of iShares worth $105,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in iShares by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 36,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 90,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $58.16. 11,733,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,916,854. iShares Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

