3,321 Shares in Nike (NKE) Acquired by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,429,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109,297.76, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. Nike has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $6,766,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Nike from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Argus raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.35 to $64.46 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Buckingham Research set a $71.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nike from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

