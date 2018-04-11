MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. We note that the company’s consumer-centric approach is the key catalyst. However, increasing investments on consumer acquisition, free shipping and branding is a major concern. Although these investments are likely to drive traffic and conversions on its platform, it is negatively impacting margin expansion. Nevertheless, we note that MercadoLibre commands a dominant position in the Latin American e-commerce market. The company is also benefiting from increasing usage of mobile devices on its platform. Moreover, higher penetration of MercadoPago and MercadoEnvios is driving top-line growth. However, revenue growth has not been enough to outpace rising marketing expenses, which continues to hurt profitability.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $268.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating and set a $378.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.44.

Shares of MELI opened at $347.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $214.00 and a twelve month high of $417.91. The company has a market cap of $15,125.66, a P/E ratio of 137.48 and a beta of 2.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.35). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $436.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.74 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

