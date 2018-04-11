Mercury Protocol (GMT) Price Reaches $0.0167 on Exchanges

Mercury Protocol (CURRENCY:GMT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Mercury Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. Mercury Protocol has a market cap of $2.86 million and $828.00 worth of Mercury Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mercury Protocol has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00789964 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014563 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00172696 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066251 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Mercury Protocol

Mercury Protocol launched on October 25th, 2017. Mercury Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,809,625 tokens. The official website for Mercury Protocol is www.mercuryprotocol.com. Mercury Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mercuryprotocol. The Reddit community for Mercury Protocol is /r/MercuryProtocol.

Mercury Protocol Token Trading

Mercury Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Mercury Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury Protocol must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

