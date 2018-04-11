Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.20.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In related news, CFO Gerald M. Haines II sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $119,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,760 shares in the company, valued at $10,051,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Aslett sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $426,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 461,782 shares in the company, valued at $20,521,592.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,900 shares of company stock worth $2,944,668. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,240,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,819,000 after acquiring an additional 213,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,857,000 after acquiring an additional 257,918 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,226,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,605,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 365,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 230,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,722. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $2,212.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.36.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway.

